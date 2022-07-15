Osun Election: Fans Hail Davido, Knock Portable Over Appearance At Campaign (Pics)

David Adeleke, music star better known as Davido, and Habeeb Okikiola, known as Portable, are currently campaigning in Osun State ahead of Saturday’s governorship election.

The election is clearly a rematch between incumbent Governor Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who squared off in 2018.

In their final rallies, the APC and PDP used the music stars to target young people.

Davido caused a stir on social media after he was spotted leading prayers ahead of their campaign rally.

The rally was held on Thursday in the south-western state.

Meanwhile, Zazu crooner, who had earlier visited Oyetola, was mocked for his hilarious display at the campaign.

In photos that emerged online, Portable stripped off his shorts and clothes while holding the symbol of APC, ‘the broom’.

The photos generated online reactions from many Twitter users, with some expressing displeasure at the singer, while others claimed APC would regret calling Portable for the rally.

Meanwhile, Davido got some accolades.

See reactions below:

@drpenking said: “Have you guys noticed that no one is saying that they are disappointed in #Portable for campaigning for APC in Osun ? You can’t shame the shameless ��”

@obidibeokoye wrote: “When PO said the lunatics have taken the asylum, here is the pictorial representation.”

@gozie_victor said, “If #Portable was not a celebrity, he might have been a political thug…So I’m not surprised when I see him campaign for APC.”

@Senator65670869 simply wrote, “OBO baddest

Family First ��”

@UnlimitedEniola said, “Portable off pant in front of Chief Obafemi Awolowo while campaigning for APC in Osun State. He attempted to sit on the statue of the late Premier of the Western region. Who will actually call on this guy to orientate him? #Portable Habeeb Okiola is not okay.”

@rebeccacesa said, “When Davido is around. Osun na your mate.”

@ebenizer32 said, ‘Edakuń… This only shows the kind of people in your party, so no other person apart from this yeyebrity?, How can he convinced people to vote with his abnormalities….. Are we promoting nudity or what?… this one na error.”



