This election should teach Labour Party members a lesson , Labour Party has no structure and had less than 3000 votes in the whole osun. What does that tell you ? It tells you That APC and PDP remains the major parties in Nigeria. Be realistic to yourself and pick PDP if you know you don’t want the Muslim Muslim ticket or a drug dealer as our president!!

