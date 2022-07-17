Osun Election: President Buhari Congratulates Ademola Adeleke

I congratulate Senator Ademola Adeleke, candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), on his victory in the Osun gubernatorial election. The people of Osun have expressed their will through the ballot.

This is what democracy is all about: respect for the will of the people.

The successful conduct of #OsunDecides2022 is a demonstration of the maturity and the commitment of all stakeholders, towards strengthening the integrity of the electoral process in Nigeria.

I remain fully committed to leaving behind a legacy of credible elections in Nigeria.



