Osun Election: Voters Defy Rain In Ife (Photos)

Osun Poll: Voters Defy Rain At Ife

Residents of the ancient city of Ile Ife on Saturday trooped out in their numbers to perform their civic responsibility in the Osun State Governorship election.

They defied the light showers of rainfall in the early hours, with the majority of voters staying back in the queues to cast their votes.

At units 003 and 004 at St Gabriel’s, Oyeemo, Ile Ife in the Ife East Local Government Area, voters were seen in long queues casting their votes in an orderly manner in the two units.

A 76 years old woman, Mrs. Elizabeth Kolawole, who voted at Unit 004, lauded the process which she said was not time-wasting as previous experiences.

Why I jumped queue to vote – Adeleke

Kolawole said, “I have been voting since the Western Region days during the time of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo. I have voted in all elections.

“I vote for development. I have voted here today. I voted for good things in Osun State and Ile Ife here. The exercise is peaceful and orderly,” she said.

A nursing mother, Mrs Abeebat, who voted at Unit 003, said she was given preferential treatment by the electoral officers in view of her baby without being allowed to queue up, as she lauded the development, describing it as an encouragement.

https://punchng.com/osun-poll-voters-defy-rain-at-ife/?amp

