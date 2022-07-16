Osun Election: Voting Disrupted In Ikire (Photos)

Osun Decides: Voting disrupted in Ikire

Voting has been disrupted in Naira and Kobo, Ward 9, Polling Unit 4, Ikire, Irewole Local government, Osun State.

The card reader stopped working while people were jostling to vote.

The vote stopped around 12:30 pm.

At Ward 5, Unit 14, Holy Cross Primary School, Ikire, at 1:06 pm, the people are in a rush, with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials expected to end the exercise by 2:30 pm.

The officials said the poll has been peaceful in the polling unit.



https://dailypost.ng/2022/07/16/osun-decides-voting-disrupted-in-ikire/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related