‘Osun State Lost The Best Governor In Nigeria’ – Blamingthedevil

SOLUDO set up Economic Committee of eminent scholars headed by Ezekwesili. At the end of the day, Soludo is borrowing N100b within 100 days in Office. That’s N1b per day. OYETOLA didn’t borrow a dime in 4 years.
I really want to know how he pays salaries, pensions regularly and still embark on infrastructures despite negative allocation, megre IGR and without obtaining loans
https://twitter.com/DeeOneAyekooto/status/1548932891383562240
Statistics
OSUN STATE INTERNALLY GENERATED REVENUE
2014 — ₦8.51 billion
2015 — ₦8.07 billion
2016 — ₦8.88 billion
2017 — ₦6.49 billion
2018 — ₦10.4 billion
2019 — ₦17.9 billion
2020 — ₦19.7 billion
OSUN STATE DEBT PROFILE — DOMESTIC DEBT
2011 — ₦5.43bn
2012 — ₦38.6bn
2013 — ₦41.4bn
2014 — ₦37.8bn
2015 — ₦144.7bn
2016 — ₦147.1bn
2017 — ₦138.2bn
2018 — ₦148.1bn
2019 — ₦138.7bn
2020 — ₦134.1bn
2021 — ₦134.7bn
Q1 2022 — ₦133.6bn
OSUN STATE DEBT PROFILE — EXTERNAL DEBT
2010 — $62m
2011 — $61.5m
¹2012 — $61.7m
2013 — $61.8m
2014 — $74.1m
2015 — $76.9m
2016 — $70.5m
2017 — $96.6m
2018 — $99.1m
2019 — $95.5m
2020 — $107.4m
2021 — $100m
LEAST UNEMPLOYED PEOPLE [2020]
1 Osun
2 Benue
3 Zamfara
4 Sokoto
5 Ogun
LEAST POOR PEOPLE [2019]
1 Lagos
2 Delta
3 Osun
4 Ogun
5 Oyo
#StatiSense
(NBS)