‘Osun State Lost The Best Governor In Nigeria’ – Blamingthedevil

SOLUDO set up Economic Committee of eminent scholars headed by Ezekwesili. At the end of the day, Soludo is borrowing N100b within 100 days in Office. That’s N1b per day. OYETOLA didn’t borrow a dime in 4 years.

I really want to know how he pays salaries, pensions regularly and still embark on infrastructures despite negative allocation, megre IGR and without obtaining loans

Statistics

OSUN STATE INTERNALLY GENERATED REVENUE

2014 — ₦8.51 billion

2015 — ₦8.07 billion

2016 — ₦8.88 billion

2017 — ₦6.49 billion

2018 — ₦10.4 billion

2019 — ₦17.9 billion

2020 — ₦19.7 billion

OSUN STATE DEBT PROFILE — DOMESTIC DEBT

2011 — ₦5.43bn

2012 — ₦38.6bn

2013 — ₦41.4bn

2014 — ₦37.8bn

2015 — ₦144.7bn

2016 — ₦147.1bn

2017 — ₦138.2bn

2018 — ₦148.1bn

2019 — ₦138.7bn

2020 — ₦134.1bn

2021 — ₦134.7bn

Q1 2022 — ₦133.6bn

OSUN STATE DEBT PROFILE — EXTERNAL DEBT

2010 — $62m

2011 — $61.5m

¹2012 — $61.7m

2013 — $61.8m

2014 — $74.1m

2015 — $76.9m

2016 — $70.5m

2017 — $96.6m

2018 — $99.1m

2019 — $95.5m

2020 — $107.4m

2021 — $100m

LEAST UNEMPLOYED PEOPLE [2020]

1 Osun

2 Benue

3 Zamfara

4 Sokoto

5 Ogun

LEAST POOR PEOPLE [2019]

1 Lagos

2 Delta

3 Osun

4 Ogun

5 Oyo

#StatiSense

(NBS)

