Osun: They Are Just Collecting Our Money, I Haven’t Seen Any Votes – Party Agent

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

VIDEO: ‘They are just collecting money, I haven’t seen any votes’ — ‘party agent’ laments

#OsunDecides #OsunElection #OsunDecides2022

https://twitter.com/thecableng/status/1548286647883538434?t=kkBVn7vrD0hkTEKTQPUneg&s=19

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: