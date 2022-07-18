Osun Voters Mock APC: We Collected Their Money, But Voted For Adeleke (Video)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Latest song in Osun. Electorates collected APC, BAT’s 10,000 money for Agbado & Cassava but voted Adeleke.

Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qysxN0eTMbs

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CgG7C9Jjnvb/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: