Otedola Supporting His Friend Tinubu Is Business, Not Politics – Fisayo Soyombo

Femi Otedola openly endorsing “his good friend Tinubu” is not politics but business. It’s about survival — not elections.

It is the business of business owners to quickly align with political powers that will guarantee the protection of their interests.

I genuinely hope the poor/middle class can think about themselves in this manner, too. Their survival isn’t the protection of multibillion dollar conglomerates but about the basics of food, shelter, clothing, electricity, security etc.

I hope the masses will open their eyes and align with the politicians who will guarantee the protection of these interests.



https://twitter.com/fisayosoyombo/status/1544275393586368512?t=4ZLwZoln6sBmvUtHd2znbQ&s=19

