Our Love Is Forever – Sammie Okposo Tells Wife On Their 12th Wedding Anniversary

‘Our Love Is Forever’ – Sammie Okposo Assures Wife On Their 12th Wedding Anniversary (Photos)

Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Sammie Okposo has has assured his wife of his eternal love to her, IGBERETV reports.

Okposo made this known in celebration of their 12th wedding anniversary today, July 1, 2022.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared photos of himself and his wife, with the caption;

“Happy 12th wedding anniversary to us

July 1st 2010-2022

12 years done

Forever to Go

Our Love is Forever

God’s grace is working for us

@ozyokposo

#happy12thweddinganniversarytous❤️

#12yearsdoneforevertogo♥️

#ourloveisforever❤️

#Godsgraceisworkingforus”



https://www.instagram.com/p/Cfcn9mRgdT3/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Recall that the gospel singer made headlines a few months ago after he publicly apologized to his wife, Ozioma for cheating on her with another lady in the United States.

