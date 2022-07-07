Our Personnel Didn’t Escape From Kuje Prison – DSS

NO DSS PERSONNEL ESCAPED FROM KUJE PRISON

The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to an online Vanguard newspaper report of 6th July, 2022 captioned: Kuje Prison Attack: One Suspect Reportedly Caught After Hot Chase by Gallant Officers. The said report alleged that one of the escaping inmates who “claimed to be a DSS personnel was apprehended by NCS operatives near Kwali after a chase.” The report further stated that the so called DSS operative also claimed to be “carrying out a special mission in the forest”.

2. The Service wishes to state that none of its personnel was involved in the escape episode. In fact, at the point of the attack on the prison, no DSS personnel was an inmate at the holding facility just as the claim of carrying out a special assignment was non-existent. The Vanguard report is not factual and therefore misleading. The public is advised to disregard it.

Peter Afunanya, Ph.D, fsi

Public Relations Officer

Department of State Services

National Headquarters

Abuja.

7th July, 2022

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related