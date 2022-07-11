Over 500 Students Auditioned In FCT For The N30M Reality Show Hosted By Denrele

Over 500 Upcoming Singers, Actors, Dancers Participate In N30m Reality TV Show Hosted By Denrele, Blessing CEO

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3tcjM8MZ-20

No fewer than 500 up and coming entertainers from the fields of acting, singing, dancing and more have participated in the Big Break Moment Africa talent hunt reality tv show worth N30m star prize.

The talent show Audition which kick started at the Abuja centre, Silverbird Cinema saw every young person who came out auditioned.

The super talented TV host, Denrele and Blessing CEO who were the hosts and judges expressed satisfaction with the number of talents discovered at the end of the exercise.

It had in attendance largely members of the students community who at the moment have been held down at home following the prolonged strike by the umbrella body of university teachers in the country, Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

Winner will smile home with a whopping N30m worth of prizes including a brand new car.

This is seen as an opportunity to hone their talent and have a direction in life, which will prepare them to face the society upon graduation from school.

The Big Break Moment Africa reality tv show will also storm Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Enugu in coming days.

https://www.abujapress.com/2022/07/over-500-upcoming-singers-actors.html

