Over 8k Spent In A Lagos Market (Pictures)

Good evening, Nairalanders.
I hope you people are doing great.
So, I decided to go to a Lagos market, buy ingredients for stew and make a pot of stew.
This is what I could buy with over 8k.
Meat = 3k
Veg oil= 4k (King’s oil – 2 litres)
Tomato and pepper = 600
Maggi = 100
Onions= 100
Tomato paste = 500 (5 sachets)
Curry leaves = 100
Total = #8400
I want to use this opportunity to appeal to Mr. Seun to incorporate into Nairaland bots that will track keywords used for online begging and block them.
Since some people have decided to foist on everyone bad leaders whom we clearly know have no plans for the country. Let’s suffer together if they win but begging on Nairaland should be banned.