Over 8k Spent In A Lagos Market (Pictures)

Good evening, Nairalanders.

I hope you people are doing great.

So, I decided to go to a Lagos market, buy ingredients for stew and make a pot of stew.

This is what I could buy with over 8k.

Meat = 3k

Veg oil= 4k (King’s oil – 2 litres)

Tomato and pepper = 600

Maggi = 100

Onions= 100

Tomato paste = 500 (5 sachets)

Curry leaves = 100

Total = #8400

I want to use this opportunity to appeal to Mr. Seun to incorporate into Nairaland bots that will track keywords used for online begging and block them.

Since some people have decided to foist on everyone bad leaders whom we clearly know have no plans for the country. Let’s suffer together if they win but begging on Nairaland should be banned.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related