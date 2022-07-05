Owo Massacre: Akeredolu Backs Matawalle On Self-Defence

The Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu has faulted the Federal Government on the claim that the Islamic State West African Province was responsible for the massacre of worshippers in Owo, a town in the State.

Akeredolu, who backed the call by Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State for residents to arm and defend themselves against terrorists, called on the people of his State to repel those attacking them.

The Governor, while critising the Centralized Police System in the country, stated that the Nigeria Police Force cannot effectively secure the country.

The Minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, had on June 9,2022, disclosed that ISWAP masterminded the June 5 attack on St.francis Catholic church, Owo, Ondo State, which claimed 40 lives.

Speaking on politics Today, a current affairs programme on Channels Television, on Monday, Akeredolu asked people of the State to fight back when attacked.

Responding to a question on the reported arrest of the Owo attackers, he said,”We are still on the track of the perpetrators and we are yet to make a serious headway and that is for many reasons.

“These people usually disappear into our forest’s and from there migrate to other states.”

The Governor, a senior Advocate of Nigeria, added that Vehicle and mobile gadgets suspected to have been used by the terrorists had been handed over to the Department of State Services for Forensic Analysis.

He added,”We have called on our traditional rulers that we must all be ready to rise up to defend our land and defend our people. what I really mean by that is that, you can’t fold your hands and say people (attackers) are coming and you are running away.

“No. If they bring a fight to you, fight them back. There is no room to run away from it. That was why when i heard my brother in Zamfara, who said people should carry arms it might be to some a bit extreme measure, but when you are pushed to the wall, there is nothing else you can say.

https://punchng.com/owo-massacre-akeredolu-backs-matawalle-on-self-defence/

