Osun Decides 2022: Oyetola refuses to congratulate Adeleke, sends message to security Operatives

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, is yet to congratulate Ademola Adeleke, who has been announced the winner of Saturday’s governorship election.

Instead, he has said the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state will respond to the result of the poll after studying it.

This was contained in a statement signed by Oyetola’s Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, on Sunday.

“Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has taken cognisance of the results of the governorship election in the state as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on Sunday.

“He, however, noted that the party would be responding appropriately after studying the results and consulting with critical stakeholders of the party,” the statement read in part.

It added that the Governor has “directed security operatives to take adequate charge so as to prevent break down of law and order.”

Adeleke polled a total of 403,371 votes, while Oyetola got 375,027 to finish second.



https://dailypost.ng/2022/07/17/osun-decides-2022-oyetola-refuses-to-congratulate-adeleke-sends-message-to-security-operatives/

