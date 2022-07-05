Oyo APC Zonal Leader, Others Dump Party, Decamp To PDP. See Photos

APC Leader in Ibadan Zone, Alhaji Bashiru Ajibade, led thousands of APC members to join the People’s Democratic Party on Monday.

The event, which took place at IMG school, Eleta, signalled the defection of prominent stakeholders like Alhaji Abass Najeemdeen Gbayawu, Alh Bolaji Akinyemi Kosigiri, Engr Kayode Arowolo (Former APC Chairman, IBSELG), Barrister Rotimi Okeowo, former Aspirant APC; Prince Olumuyiwa Akingbade Akinbiyi, Alhaji Bidemi Kareem, Alhaji Saheed Adanla, Princess Ramat Adeyemi, Hon. Tunde Akintola and other leaders who joined the PDP.

The decampees were received on behalf of Governor Seyi Makinde by Chief Bayo Lawal, the Director-General for Seyi Makinde Gubernatorial campaign, and the Executive Chairman of Ibadan South East LG, Hon Emmanuel Alawode, and Hon Kazeem Adeniyi Bibire, SA to the Governor on LG and Chieftaincy matters.

In his remarks, Prince Olumuyiwa Akinbiyi, who was elected chairman of the party at the last congress, noted that they were dissatisfied with the manipulations of Congress and the primary election result by a cabal that hijacked the party in the state. He affirmed that they were leaving APC with the majority of its members in the local government to support the Senatorial ambition of Mogaji Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe and the re-election bid of Governor Seyi Makinde

Former Chairman of Ibadan South East LGA, Alh Najeem Gbayawu, noted that many of them had never thought of leaving the APC but had to do so in honour of Mogaji Tegbe who had being their pillar of support in their former party.

After that requested a motion for members of the Achievers group to join PDP, and the motion was duly moved and unanimously supported by members.

In his response, Mogaji Tegbe thanked the leaders for the huge step which they have taken in the best interest of the Local Government and the state. He assured the leaders and teeming members that their welfare would remain paramount to him.

The new members were welcomed into the PDP by the state PRO of the party, Engr Akeem Ọlatunji, and the party Chairman in Ibadan South East, Hon Sulaiman Adesina, as well as the Senatorial Women Leader and Senatorial Youth Leader for Oyo South Senatorial District.

Other dignitaries who accompanied Mógaji Tegbe to the event include Hon Bolanle Agbaje, former member OYHA; Hon Jide Adewale, former Commissioner for Environment Hon Akeem Ojuoti, member SUBEB; Barr Fatai Akinsanmi, former LG Chairman; Erelu Lateefat Jayeoba, Hon Hafeez Oladejo, and Hon Tope Yussuf, former Council Secretary.



