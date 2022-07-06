The Oyo State House of Assembly, Wednesday, directed the state Chief Judge to set up a panel of seven people to investigate the allegation of gross misconduct against the Deputy Governor, Mr. Rauf Olaniyan.

This was contained in a Motion jointly moved by the Majority leader, Hon Sanjo Onaolapo and Hon Akintunde Olajide, during plenary Wednesday.

The Assembly also directed the panel to report its findings within three months of its appointment.

https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2022/07/06/breaking-oyo-assembly-directs-cj-to-set-up-panel-to-investigate-deputy-governor

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related