A member of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Ademola Olusegun Popoola is dead.

DAILY POST gathered that Popoola died in the early hours of Wednesday.

The lawmaker was representing Ibadan South-East Constituency II at the Oyo State House of Assembly.

Our correspondent gathered that the lawmaker died at the University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan.

The lawmaker was elected in 2019 to represent the area on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

It was gathered that the lawmaker died after suffering from a kidney-related disease.

He died at the age of 46.

Popoola was the Chairman, House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters.

Oyekunle Oyetunji, Media Adviser to the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, confirmed the death of the lawmaker on Wednesday.

He said, “Yes. Confirmed”.



https://dailypost.ng/2022/07/13/oyo-lawmaker-olusegun-popoola-dies-at-46/

