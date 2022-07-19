Pastor Adeboye Never Supported A Muslim/Muslim Ticket

Beware of Fake News!

Daddy G.O never supported a Muslim/Muslim ticket as reported

DISCLAIMER It has come to our notice that some news outlets are reporting that a meeting Between Pastor E.A. Adeboye: The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Worldwide and the former Governor of Lagos State Mr Bola Ahmed Tinubu was held few days back at the Redmption Camp where our esteemed father in the Lord was said to have supported the preferred candidature of the Party the Former Governor is a member of.

This is to inform the general public that 1) Pastor E.A. Adeboye is under the authority of God, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), and as such will not speak on behalf of Christians on issues regarding policies.

2) Pastor E.A. Adeboye and the RCCG have not and will not endorse any candidate for the 2023 General elections in Nigeria.

3) The news reported by Daily Post is false.Daily Post and other News Outlets should dessist from spreading false information about Pastor E.A. Adeboye and the RCCG as it defeats the code and ethics of Journalism and the full weight of the law will be employed if such happens in future.

God bless you.

The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, has opened up on the reported meeting between its General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye and the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

RCCG said contrary to reports, Pastor Adeboye never met with Tinubu over the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket.

DAILY POST had quoted a ThisDay newspaper report which claimed Tinubu met with Adeboye over the weekend.

But, efforts by our correspondent to confirm the reported meeting from Tinubu’s Media Aide, Tunde Rahman, failed as he was yet to respond to a text message sent to his mobile number.

However, a statement from the church dismissed the claims.

The statement reads partly: “It has come to our notice that some new outlets are reporting that a meeting between Pastor E.A. Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God worldwide and former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu, was held a few days back at the Redemption Camp where our esteemed father in the Lord was said to have supported the preferred candidature of the party the former gover

“Pastor E.A. Adeboye and RCCG have not and will not endorse any candidate for the 2023 general elections in Nigeria.”

