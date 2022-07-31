Pastor Enenche Gives Nigerian Flag To Peter Obi, Others (Photos & Video)

Pastor Enenche Gives Nigerian Flag To Peter Obi, Others, Says Nigeria Won’t Go Down!

At the judgemental praise program held at the Dunamis International Gospel Center, Abuja, between Friday night and Saturday morning, Pastor Paul Enenche called on Peter Obi and two others to each hold the Nigerian flag.

Inside the church’s 100,000 seater auditorium on Saturday morning around 2:20am, Enenche invited Obi of the Labour party, Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Emmanuel Udom and the wife of Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, Dame Edith, to the altar to serve as representatives of Nigeria as prayers were offered for the nation.

He termed them as “those representing our Political Leadership.”

Enenche told the congregation that the symbolism and significance of telling them to hold the Nigerian flag is that the “nation cannot go down, Nigeria cannot go down!”

Enenche then asked about 63 trumpeters (led by gospel artist Nathaniel Bassey) to blow their trumpets heralding a New Dawn as Nigeria clocks 62 in October, 2023.

Emmanuel Udom, Edith Okowa and Peter Obi invited to the Glory Dome altar by Pastor Paul Enenche on 30/7/2022

The cleric directed everybody to go all on their knees and seek divine intervention over the nation’s woes.

Enenche then prayed thus, “Father in the name of Jesus, we are here on our knees to lift up Nigeria. Thank you for a new day.

“Everybody open your mouth and say something new about Nigeria,” the cleric continued while Obi and others all held firmly the Nigerian flag while still on their knees.

The microphone was then given to the wife of Delta State governor, Dame and she prayed thus,” It is well with Nigeria. A new dawn is birthed.

“Henceforth , Nigeria is liberated, rescued to the glory of God,” Udom prayed also.

When Obi’s turn for prayer came, the congregation went wild in excitement for about 20 seconds.

He prayed “God, we have no other country except this one. God deliver us , God free us, God liberate us. Amen.”

The final prayer for the session was taken by the Deputy President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Archbishop John Bishop, who later joined them on the altar

“It is a new dawn on our nation. Bloodshed, kidnapping, economic depression has come to an end. We receive a brand new leadership for our nation,” he prayed.

Obi is a presidential candidate for the Labour party while the Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, who was represented by his wife, is the running mate to Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic party.



https://theparadise.ng/video-pastor-enenche-gives-nigerian-flag-to-peter-obi-others-says-nigeria-wont-go-down/amp/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T8D31bFoHNQ

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related