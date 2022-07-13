Pastor (Mrs) Foluke Adeboye Celebrates Her 74th Birthday

Pastor (Mrs) Foluke Adeboye fondly referred to as Mummy G.O celebrates her 74th birthday today.

Happy birthday Mummy Adeboye, you shall spend the rest of your life in good health, peace and joy In Jesus Name.

Watch video here

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nT0yfV2X-cU

She was born on the 13th Of July 1948 to the Adeyokunnu family. She got married to Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

She’s blessed with three sons and a daughter who are all Pastors and happily married.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related