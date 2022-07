PST Poju took to his Twittwr handle to share a tweet regarding the 2023 General Election.

What’s seems like an advaie didn’t go down well with Nigerians (mostly Peter Obi Supporters) as they see it as him tacitly endorsing Tinubu after his 2015 Tweets of Buhari surfaced.

He has deleted the controversial tweet

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related