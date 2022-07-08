PDP Crisis Gets Deeper As Sanwo-Olu, APC Governors Storm Rivers To Woo Wike (Photos)

Lagos State Governor, Sanwo-Olu; His Counterpart in Ondo, Rotimi Akeredolu; Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State and other Chieftains of the All Progressive Congress on Friday led a delegation to visit Rivers State Governor; Nyesom Wike.

There are speculations that the mission is to woo Wike and other aggrieved PDP members to align the ruling Government ahead of the 2023 General Elections.

Following the division that rocked the PDP after Atiku’s emergence, there had been reports that Tinubu and Wike met in France.

Recall Tinubu’s Spokesperson, Tunde Rahman, describing the report as “Fake News” at the time.

Meanwhile, Wike was said to have shunned the Emissaries of the People’s Democratic party’s Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in Turkey few days back.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/07/breaking-pdp-crisis-gets-messier-as-sanwo-olu-other-apc-govs-storm-rivers-to-woo-gov-wike/

