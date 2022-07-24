PDP Crisis: Stakeholders Move To Reconcile Atiku, Wike, Others

I[b]n the run-up to the 2023 general elections, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders are intensifying efforts to appease Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike and other aggrieved members of the party.

Sunday Sun gathered that in the last three days, party leaders have held series of meetings on how best to resolve the issues arising from the nomination of Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, as the PDP 2023 vice presidential candidate.

The opposition party has been enmeshed in crisis since the emergence of Okowa as Atiku Abubakar’s running mate as the nomination did not gone down well with Wike’s supporters.

Consequently, the Rivers State governor, as well as Governors Samuel Ortom, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Okezie Ikpeazu and Seyi Makinde of Benue, Enugu, Abia and Oyo states respectively, and their loyalists have stayed away from PDP functions.

Also, some party stakeholders, it was gathered, started shopping for a replacement of the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, over alleged bias in the processes leading to the emergence of the party’s presidential candidate and the running mate. Regardless, Ayu, through his spokesman, Simon Imobo-Tswam, has consistently denied the allegation.

Multiple sources told Sunday Sun, yesterday, following Atiku’s return from his foreign trip, party leaders have intensified efforts to pacify the Wike camp, as well as others, who have one grievance or another against the party.

A source at the PDP National Secretariat told Sunday Sun that concerned party leaders met in Abuja on Thursday and Friday last week, to fashion out the best way to resolve the crisis in the party.

However, the source noted that Wike’s loyalists are still insisting on the replacement of Ayu as party chairman ahead of the 2023 polls.

“They (stakeholders) meet on Thursday, Friday and this was to find the best way to reconcile all the differences. However, those people are insisting that Ayu must go,” the source stated.

The source said the party’s recent victory in Osun governorship election poll was being used for bargaining by Ayu’s supporters.

According to him, "Osun victory has strengthened the hands of Ayu as his supporters are using it as bargaining chips."

He expressed optimism that very soon all the issues will be resolved.

Another source, who is close to one of the PDP governors, confirmed to Sunday Sun that efforts to resolve all the issues in the party have reached advanced stage.

He stated that the peace process will either be led by Atiku or any of the other top leaders of the party as PDP stakeholders opposed to Ayu at the moment would not be disposed to any peace panel set up by the party chairman.

The source noted that barring any last minute change, Atiku will meet with the Rivers State governor any moment from now.

According to him, the Benue State governor is the intermediary between Atiku and Wike.

“Ortom is acting as the go-between Atiku and Wike. And Wike is ready to talk with the party candidate. Things are no longer as bad as people think. It was very bad at the beginning. Because Atiku was behaving as if he has gotten the presidency already. But things are being sorted out. Hopefully, soon all the issues will be resolved.”

When contacted, Atiku’s media aide, Paul Ibe, confirmed to Sunday Sun that efforts to resolve all the issues in the party have been activated.

