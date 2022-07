Some governors on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, are in Osun State to campaign for Ademola Adeleke, the party’s governorship candidate in Saturday’s election.

Spotted in this video are Governors Douye Diri, Godwin Obaseki, Aminu Tambuwal, Ifeanyi Okowa, who is also the vice presidential candidate of the party as well as former Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

