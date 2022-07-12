PDP Not Allowed To Use Stadium In Osun, Davido Cries Out

Davido, a popular Nigerian artiste, has claimed that PDP and its governorship candidate in Osun, Sen. Ademola Adeleke, were not allowed to use the stadium in Osun for a mega rally.
Davido, with the real name David Adeleke, who is the nephew of the PDP governorship candidate, made the allegation via Twitter on Tuesday.
He said: “We are not being allowed to use the stadium for our own rally? Why? Sad … pure wickedness … God knows best we will still find an alternate venue .. God bless.”
https://twitter.com/davido/status/1546878018693369862?t=2Q6X17jWy_MvjZ4vnhBrMw&s=19
Davido, in another tweet, urged the Independent National Electoral Commission, to ensure a free and fair election in Osun.
“Nigeria and Osun are counting on you @inecnigeria,” the singer added.
https://twitter.com/davido/status/1546884274066001922?t=RrIQHTEKG0Ra1Gk3gDH8Ng&s=19