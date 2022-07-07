PDP Optimistic About Winning Osun Governorship Election

The People Democratic Party has expressed optimism about winning the July 16 Governorship Election in Osun State.

The party’s acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, made the declaration while receiving the report of reconciliation of the Osun State Chapter of the Party on Wednesday at the Party’s Headquarters in Abuja.

He said,”The assignment was really one of the best we can say in terms of reconciliation.

And in less than six to seven weeks the assignment was given, we have seen your handwork.

“The moment you were inaugurated, you hit the road, it has yielded fruits greatly, and we are sure of victory.

“However, we want to enjoin you that part of your assignment is for Osun and Lagos State. I want you to take this opportunity just like in Osun to hit the ground in Lagos and repeat what you did in Osun State.

“This report will go a long way, not only in Osun State but also in other States”.

The Chairman of the Reconciliation Panel, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), while making the submission, stated that the factions have agreed to work together for the progress of the party, having been brought to a round table.

Jegede said,”We have interacted with contending factions that are there and we believe that working together will guarantee us victory. I can tell you that the people of Osun are working. And they are anxious about this, expecting the outcome that will usher in a new PDP Administration in the State



https://punchng.com/well-win-osun-gov-election-pdp-boasts/

