The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) carried the day in one of the early election results declared by officials of the Independent National electoral Commission (INEC) in Osun State, on Saturday.

At Polling unit 05, Ward 07 in Ilesa West Local Government Area, Senator Ademola Adeleke of the PDP garnered 47 votes while incumbent Governor Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) trailed with 17 votes.

A total of 120 voters registered in the polling unit while 71 were accredited on the day of the election.

The total number of valid votes was 67 while four votes were voided.



https://dailytrust.com/breaking-pdp-wins-first-polling-unit-in-osun-election

