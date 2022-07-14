Pensioners In Delta State Protest 30-Month Arrears, Block Government House

Pensioners in Delta state have taken over the state government house of PDP VICE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE for unable to pay them over 30 months.

https://twitter.com/Equityoyo/status/1547571404916240384

