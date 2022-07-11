Peter Obi 2023: Kwankwaso And A Missed Road To Presidency – Opinion

Lets get something straight here, Kwankwaso is rightfully qualified to vie for the office of the President. His pedigree lends credence to his stats.

Kwankwaso bagged a masters and PhD in engineering from the UK, worked as an Engineer in the civil service and helped solve a lot of Kano State water problems before venturing into politics.

He was elected into the state house of assembly and rose to be the Kano State House of Assembly Speaker. He later went on to become a two (2) term governor of Kano State, a federal minister and senator.

From the foregoing, the question of qualification is out of the way. This article focuses on how Kwankwaso failed to read the political scene in Nigeria and gaffed due to his inert egoistic tendencies.

How else would you explain the fact that Kwankwaso seems to be totally unaware of Peter Obi’s popularity among the Nigerian youths across the country? Also, why would Rabiu Kwakwanso choose to take to making derogatory remarks about a whole section of Nigeria?

He said

Unfortunately, there are many issues in the South-east, and a northern voter is the worst-hit in this issue of maladministration in this country. But even under that circumstance, a northern voter also believes that he is better with one united Nigeria.

“Therefore, most of the things that are happening in the South, especially in the South-east; people are not comfortable with that and as long as you have somebody from there in any party, it will be very difficult for the northern voters to vote, and that’s the situation now.”

If not for the fact that Kwankwaso is immune to the realities of happenings and events in Nigeria, he would have realized that the Presidential villa is not the birthright of NorthWest. More so, especially when the outgoing President, Muhammadu Buhari happens to come from the same zone as himself.

How do you explain the arrogance of a person who is supposed to know better politically, but couldn’t read the room better when it mattered the most? Maybe Kwankwaso and his advisers failed to realise that Nigeria is changing and that it’s exactly people like him who always bear the brunch of it due to fatal mistakes like his current gaffe.

Equity and justice demands that the next president of Nigeria must come from the South. How didn’t Kwankwaso know this and capitalize on Peter Obi’s popularity to set himself up for the next President of Nigeria with Obi’s blessings and support? Greed, selfish interest and feeling of superiority, are probably the leading vices here. He couldn’t hold his disappointment when his bluff was called, and as usual, he went on to Punch Newspaper for more gimmicks –

“Unfortunately, there are many issues in the South-East, and a northern voter is the worst-hit in this issue of maladministration in this country. But even under that circumstance, a northern voter also believes that he is better with one united Nigeria.

“Therefore, most of the things that are happening in the South, especially in the South-East; people are not comfortable with that and as long as you have somebody from there in any party, it will be very difficult for the northern voters to vote, and that’s the situation now.”

Now, Nigerians know that Rabiu Kwankwaso is just another ethnic jingoist. He has missed his easiest path to becoming the president of Nigeria and may never get such opportunity in his political career again.

Kwankwaso should know for a fact though that the rest of Nigeria don’t share in his delusional one sided inequity. He failed to read APC and PDP fear about Peter Obi’s growing massive support base and thought the “TakebackNaija” movement is a Twitter thing. Again, he has read wrong and may have dug his political retirement grave with another missed sling due to his egoistic tendencies.

here

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related