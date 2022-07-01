Peter Obi Addresses Prayer Mat Controversy

Peter Obi @PeterObi

The inclusion of my picture on the praying mat by a support group was misguided, even with the best of intentions. It didn’t emanate from my campaign team. I have deep respect for the Muslim faith and indeed, for every other religion.

We will never mock any faith, ethnicity or gender. We are one Nigeria. -PO

