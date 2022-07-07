Peter Obi: Aloy Ejimakor Criticises Kwankwaso Over “Anti-Igbo” Comment

Aloy Ejimakor, a Special Counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has criticized Rabiu Kwankwaso, the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, presidential candidate over his anti-Igbo comment.

Ejimakor wrote In a tweet,

According to Kwankwaso, the North is the grandmaster in politics & Southeast is a learner.

Why then is SE highest in WAEC, JAMB & Human Development Index while the North is lowest?

And why did these indices improve in the North under OBJ & GEJ but plummeted under GMB?

