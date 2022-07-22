Peter Obi, Bianca, Putin Top Google Nigeria Searches In Last Six Month

Peter Obi, Bianca, Putin top Google Nigeria searches in last six months
Google Nigeria on Thursday said the top three trending people in Nigeria in the first half of the year are Peter Obi, Vladimir Putin and Bianca Ojukwu.
Search trends information is gotten from Google data based on what Nigerians have been searching for and asking Google.
Google processes more than 40 000 search queries every second. It translates to more than a billion daily searches and 1.2 trillion searches per year worldwide.
The search engine said half of 2022 has been eventful for Nigerians. From politics, high profile deaths to sports personalities, blockbuster movies and TV series, Nollywood actors, musicians and songs that became very catchy, Nigerian netizens turned to Google to find out more.
Mr Obi is a Nigerian businessman and politician who served as the Governor of Anambra State three separate times from 2006 to 2014.
He is the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 presidential election.
Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin, also grabbed the attention of Nigerians in the first six months of this year as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine became topical across the globe.
Bianca, the widow of the late Biafran warlord Chukuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu also led search interest by Nigerians when she slapped Ebelechukwu, the wife of immediate past Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano.
A second famous slap comes in at number five on the list of top trending people after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars in March.
The ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) that has seen the majority of Nigerian students in public tertiary institutions stay out of classes for five months is also a top moment that captured the interest of Nigerians online.
Other highlights
Top of the list of notable deaths in the death of famous Nigerian Gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu.
Her husband allegedly killed her in a case of domestic violence. The death of another gospel singer, Chinedu Nwadike, was the second most searched death for Nigerians.
The song Buga, by Kizz Daniel and Tekno, is the number one trending song in the period under review.
Blood sisters, a Nigerian series on Netflix starring Nancy Isime and Ini Dima-Okojie, topped the list of top trending movies and TV Series by Nigerians from January to June 2022.
Olu Jacobs, the veteran Nollywood actor who recently celebrated his 80th birthday, leads the list of top trending actors in Nigeria.
In contrast, Raheem Sterling’s journey from Manchester City to Chelsea FC led him to be the number one trending sports personality in Nigeria.
Full list
Top trending people by Nigerians from January to June 2022
Peter Obi
Vladimir Putin
Bianca Ojukwu
Simon Leviev
Will Smith
Abba Kyari
Johnny Depp
Black Chully
Funmilayo Adebayo, aka Mummy GO
Kelly Tiktok
Top trending moments by Nigerians from January to June 2022
Afcon 2022
ASUU strike
Winter Paralympics
Chrisland school girl
APC Presidential primaries
Russia Ukraine conflict
Kuje Prison attack
PDP Presidential primaries 2022
Owo Church Attack
Blasphemy Sokoto
Top trending deaths by Nigerians from January to June 2022
Osinachi Nwachukwu
Chinedu Nwadike
Dejo tunfulu
Alaafin of Oyo
Shinzo Abe
Alao Akala
Osmond Gbadebo
Abiodun Oropo
Mino Raiola
Ernest Shonekan
Top trending sports people by Nigerians from January to June 2022
Raheem Sterling
Raphinha
Lisandro Martinez
Eriksen
Gabriel Jesus
Koulibaly
Erik ten hag
Tyrell malacia
Darwin Nunez
Frenkie de Jong
Top trending musicians by Nigerians from January to June 2022
Oxlade
Black Sherif
Portable
Lil tjay
Asake
Ruger
Angelique Kidjo
DJ YK
Asap Rocky
Toni Braxton
Top trending songs by Nigerians from January to June 2022
Kizz Daniel, Tekno – Buga
Mavins, Crayon, Ayra Starr, LADIPOE, Magixx & Boy Spyce – Overdose
Ruger – Girlfriend
Rema – Calm Down
Pheelz – Finesse ft Buju
Ruger – Dior
Portable ft. Olamide & Poco Lee – Zazu Zeh
Kizz Daniel – Pour Me Water
Skiibii – Baddest boy
Asake – Peace Be Unto You
Top trending movies/ TV Series by Nigerians from January to June 2022
Blood Sisters
Thor love and thunder
Stranger things
Tinder swindler
Morbius
Eternals
Spider-man no way home
Moon knight
Sex life
The boys
Top trending actors by Nigerians from January to June 2022
Olu Jacobs
Kemi Afolabi
Yul Edochie
Judy Austin
Joke Silvia
Ini Dima-Okojie
