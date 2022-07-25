I sincerely congratulate Tobi Amusan on winning the 100M hurdles gold medal and setting a world record. Her tears at the ceremony podium while the Nigerian anthem played, connects that our dear country needs leaders to match the talents and ambitions of her youths.-PO
https://twitter.com/PeterObi/status/1551472253916815361?t=SIOYS4TJziHupFsYe_ZLVQ&s=19
Peter Obi Congratulates Tobi Amusan On Her World Record Breaking Race
I sincerely congratulate Tobi Amusan on winning the 100M hurdles gold medal and setting a world record. Her tears at the ceremony podium while the Nigerian anthem played, connects that our dear country needs leaders to match the talents and ambitions of her youths.-PO