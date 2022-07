https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DqYU8JXvMdM

A lawyer who is supporting one of the old brigade has likened Peter Obi movement to the Barack Obama Movement of the United States.

Peter Obi is like the Barack Obama of the United States of America. He has become a movement in NGR… If his supporters could transfer the energy used on creating awareness on social media to voting in the 2023 elections, the older politicians might not stand Obi – Asim Adams Esq

