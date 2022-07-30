Peter Obi Shares His Experience At Dunamis Mid Year Praise And Worship (Photos)

Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi has shared his experience at the Dunamis International Gospel Centre 2022 Mid Year Praise and Worship, IGBERETV reports.

He wrote on Twitter;

“I spent an uplifting and exhilarating 8 hours of fellowship amongst fellow Nigerians at the Dunamis International Gospel Centre 2022 Mid Year Praise and Worship, with Dr. Paul Enenche, his family and other dignitaries.

I used that auspicious occasion to thank God. In praying, I said: “God we have no other nation but Nigeria. Please deliver us. Please save us. Nigeria must not go down. Let your light shine upon this nation.” God is Good!

#PeterObi”



https://twitter.com/PeterObi/status/1553371229834416128?s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related