Peter Obi Visits Abia Governor, Ikpeazu In Umuobiakwa (Photos)

Former Anambra State Governor and Presidential Candidate of the Labor Party, Mr Peter Obi in the early hours of Saturday paid a visit to Abia State Governor, Ikezie Ikpeazu at his Umuobiakwa country home, Obingwa LGA, ABN TV reports

Mr Obi was received by his host, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu upon his arrival early in the day, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Onyebuchi Ememanka said in a statement.

Former Governor Obi informed Governor Ikpeazu that he was in Abja State to attend an event at the Mater Dei Catholic Cathedral Umuahia and in line with official courtesies and protocols, he had to come to see the Governor before proceeding to the event, the release added.

“They discussed a wide range of issues ranging from Security, Economy and Politics.

“They also had a private breakfast session.

“Governor Ikpeazu presented him with a Souvenir bag containing the first ever Abia State Long Term Development Plan and the Abia State Industrial Policy which was presented to the Governor yesterday by ECOWAS Representative at the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).”

Source: https://abntv.com.ng/news/peter-obi-visits-abia-governor-ikpeazu-umuobiakwa-photos/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related