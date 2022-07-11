Peter Obi’s Supporter Displays Gun, Threatens Whoever Votes Tinubu, Atiku

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LgXaP96f1IU

Is it by force??
Like it or not #BATSHET2023 https:///I4huOeoL2U

https://twitter.com/tosino52/status/1546188845779140608?t=gUgRU5zhkaZUn0JjqcRCSA&s=19

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: