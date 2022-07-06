Peter Obi’s Supporters Are Cyber Bullies Of The Worst Order – Reno Omokri

Peter Obi showed extreme dishonesty in saying those who insult and threaten are not his supporters, but are paid by his opponents. So pedestrian. Who pays this girl here on Twitter who we both complained about when you called me? Atiku? Tinubu? Admit the truth!

#TableShaker



https://twitter.com/renoomokri/status/1544682376458080257

Peter shares the persecution complex and victim mentality of many of his supporters. He should be apologising for the insults and threats his Obidients have heaped on other Nigerians. But here he is, accusing his opponents of sponsoring those who abuse in his name!

#TableShaker

https://twitter.com/renoomokri/status/1544688731071942659?t=93ItSFcTLzE-p5yUux22kQ&s=19

Obi’s supporters are notorious for insulting people. They are intolerant to opposing views. They are cyber bullies of the worst order. If Peter Obi really believed they were paid by his opponents, why did he tweet twice asking his followers to be less insulting?

#TableShaker

https://twitter.com/renoomokri/status/1544685395933380608?t=93ItSFcTLzE-p5yUux22kQ&s=19

