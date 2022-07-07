Photo Of NSCDC Officer Killed By Terrorists At Kuje Prison

The terrorist attack on the Kuje Medium Security Prison, Abuja, on Tuesday night resulted in the death of an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and four inmates.

The name of the official? Iliya Ibrahim Achukwu, an Inspector of Corps (IC).

FIJ understands that Iliya was the first contact of the terrorists when they arrived at the prison and he confronted them, killing two of the invaders before being gunned down.

Sources told FIJ that while Iliya battled the terrorists, other security agents fled to safety.

“The thing is that he was just transfered to Kuje, but the office where he reports to is at Abaji,” a source told FIJ.

“And he has been sick for sometime now. He just resumed work about a week ago.”

https://fij.ng/article/exclusive-name-photo-of-only-security-agent-killed-by-terrorists-at-kuje-prison/

