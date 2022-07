The wedding introduction of gospel artiste, Mercy Chinwo, and her fiance, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, the head pastor of The Water Brook Church in Lagos, was held on Monday July 18.

The couple announced their engagement in June.

See more photos and videos from the introduction below…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r86lHnUbpH0

