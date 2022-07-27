Photos From Labour Party’s Harmonization Town Hall Meeting Held In Kano State

The program was so surreal and heartwarming to see the turnout of Northerners, the Passion and support of the youths/Women in Kano State was Overwhelming. The Three Major Musketeers in Attendance the National Secretary of Labour Party who doubles as the North West Vice chairman In person of Hon. Umar Faruk Mai Rakumi, H. E Bashir I. Bashir (Kano State Labour Party Governorship candidate) and The Kano State Labour Party Chairman

The 3 Zonal Directors of the CPO were equally in attendance (Comr. Sani Saeed Muhammad From Kaduna State, Usman Umar Faruk from Katsina State, Hon. Sadisu Isiyaku Hakimi from Kano State)

