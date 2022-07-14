Photos From PDP Mega Rally In Osogbo

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

PDP Final Mega Rally in Oshogbo now live on AIT and Channels. Atiku given a rowsing welcome. Just tune in and see

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: