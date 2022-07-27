Photos Of Auchi Poly Student Declared Wanted After Killing Boyfriend Over Infidelity

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3TWIF0XZL38

Auchi Poly student declared wanted after allegedly killing her boyfriend over infidelity.

Favour, a student of Auchi polytechnic Edo state is currently on the run after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death.

It was gathered that the incident happened at their residence in Auchi on saturday july 23rd when the suspect found out that her boyfriend, Jigga was cheating on her. A source reports that Favour in anger, used a knife to send the victim to the great beyond.

She fled after committing the act and a manhunt has been launched for her. Favour is hearthless because she had a son for another man and Jigga decided to take care of her and the child. Its heartbreaking this is how she decided to pay him back just because of a mere allegation” a source said.

