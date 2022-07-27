Photos Of Enugu Big Girl ‘Smart Beyoncé’ Arrested With Cocaine At Airport

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5mhIZKOP0-o

Enugu Big Girl And Popular Wig Seller Arrested With Cocaine At Nigerian Airport (Photos, Video)

An Enugu big girl and popular wig seller, has been arrested by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for drug trafficking after being nabbed at a Nigerian airport with cocaine, IgbereTV reports.

Onuorah Caritas Onyinye a.k.a Smart Beyoncé was arrested on Saturday July 23 at the arrival hall of an Enugu airport after arriving the country on an Ethiopian Airlines flight from Addis Ababa.

NDLEA’s spokesperson, Femi Babafemi said she was nabbed with 2.192 kilos of cocaine concealed in two designers women handbags with false linings.



https://www.instagram.com/p/Cgd7FuAN6Mi/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

