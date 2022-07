Peter Obi Movement has demystified the word Structures in Nigeria.

We have set up a new meaning of Structures that will stand the test of time.

Earlier today myself and other representatives of the Calabar Twitter Community in support of @PeterObi attended the general meeting of #TakeBackNaija The need to get your PVCs cannot be overemphasized.

#PeterObi4President2023

#CrossRiverState4PeterObi https:///Nx1LUfNaCR

