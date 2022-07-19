Photos Of Students Writing Promotion Exam On Bare Floor In Ogun State

PHOTOS: Students Write Exam On Bare Floor

The students of St. Kizito’s High School, Iwopin, Ogun Waterside, Ogun State, have been photographed writing their promotion exams, on the bare floor.

According to lawyer, Festus Ogun, who posted the photos, the scene was from Monday (today).

Credit: Facebook | Festus Ogun



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid02gA1GMmpksxbsjQBE6YN3vkyuZg5FUW6NvwAEFDs29qFBbHoe2VKaQFaAXhNudWRil&id=206270189411151&fs=1&focus_composer=0&m_entstream_source=feed_mobile

Students of St. Kizito’s High School, Iwopin, Ogun Waterside, Ogun State writing their Promotion Exams, on the bare floor earlier today, 18th July, 2022. Congratulations to Prince Dapo Abiodun on this enviable feat. #DapoMustGo



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid02XKNeLvNrntiyRkaM2FMgC8yt5p2bD677oS3mzzM9eQaqjE9JERud57aUwrueXhGbl&id=100003204525283

