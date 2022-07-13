Pictures From Labour Party’s Rally In Osun State

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

OSUN2022: PETER OBI
ARRIVES OSUN STATE
FOR YUSUF LASUN

Mr PeterObi was in Osun state today for gubernatorial campaign.
A new Nigeria is possible with #PeterObi.

WE ARE OBEDIENT FOLLOWERS.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: