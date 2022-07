Photos Of Gov Matawalle With ‘Children’ Trend

Photos said to be that of Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle, and his children, have surfaced on social media and are trending.

In the photos, Governor Matawalle is seen with 16 males and 14 females, all dressed in white outfits.

Meanwhile, Matawalle is married to four women.

Source:The punch newspapers

