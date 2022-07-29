Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress in Plateau State, under the aegis of Plateau Project Two, have vowed to fight and resist the injustices that marred processes culminating in the various primary elections of the Party.

Rising from a meeting held at Rayfield, Jos, and attended by most of the aspirants for various elective offices on the Party’s platform, including eighteen gubernatorial aspirants, the Plateau Project has observed that delegates election of the Party did not take place, beside imposition and undemocratic processes, a skewed process that saw governor Simon Bako Lalong imposing a gubernatorial candidate on the party.

In a release signed by Barrister Oumar Shittien as Chairman, and Chief Amos Gizo as Moderator, the Plateau Project Two resolved, among other things, “that all petitions complaining about lack of delegates election and imposition of candidates shall be pursued to their logical conclusions.”

It also resolved that, “all court cases in respect of the same complaints shall also be pursued and concluded.”

For continued action and to stay focused, the PPT set up a “committee of elders and representatives of all the aspirants to closely monitor the political situation and make recommendations to the Plateau Project Two Council”, as the meeting which ended unanimously endorsed by members, also elected Barrister Oumar Shittien as its Chairman.



https://thewillnigeria.com/news/plateau-apc-sinks-as-stakeholders-fight-to-finish/

